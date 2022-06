(KRON) — You’ve probably heard of Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson, but have you heard of Novavax? The company developed a COVID-19 vaccine now being used overseas, and it could soon be available in the Bay Area.

FDA advisers on Tuesday recommended emergency use authorization for the shot. KRON 4 anchor Stephanie Lin spoke with FDA committee member and UC Berkeley Epidemiologist Professor Art Reingold about the Novavax vaccine, its effectiveness, and what’s left before its approved.