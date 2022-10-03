(Inside California Politics) — Los Angeles Times National Political Correspondent Melanie Mason, and political data expert Paul Mitchell joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss key congressional races in California.

The two analyze the tight races in CA-22 between Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, and Asm. Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, as well as CA-27 where Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, is being challenged by Democrat Christy Smith.

The discussion also involves the role the January 6th investigation and abortion rights may play in these races and others.