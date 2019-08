NEVADA (KRON) – Pershing County deputies responded to a report of a death at the Burning Man festival on Thursday.

The man, identified as Shane Billingham, had already been transferred to the festival’s Rampart medical tent when officials arrived, and had been declared dead by event doctors.

Billingham was transferred to Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy, where the cause of his death “remains under investigation as suspicious.”

This is a developing story.

