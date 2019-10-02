A new chapter begins for the Golden State Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors are ready to gear up for a new season as they arrive at Chase Center on Monday for Media Day.

“We’re excited for the unknown,” Warriors’ President of Operations Bob Myers, is ready to go to work.

With the team looking quite different going into the season, Myers explains a lot has yet to be determined with this roster.

“I think playing time is up for grabs, as far as optionality to change the roster obviously being hard- capped makes it harder to do. Doesn’t mean we can’t do things during the season, or won’t do things. I think what is up for grabs more than any other, at least in the last five years, is who’s gonna rise up and grab a spot. We have openings, we have competition at certain spots.”

With the loss of Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala, and Shaun Livingston, fans fear it might be sometime before Golden State makes another championship appearance.

One key player fans won’t see early this season is Klay Thompson.

Thompson tore his ACL during the finals last season, sidelining him until after the All-Star break.

Myers confirmed, “We’ll have another update on him (Thompson) on the All-Star break. Don’t construe that as if we think he’ll be back by the All-Star break, that just means we’ll have an update then.”

When reporters asked Thompson if he thinks he’d beat out that timeline he stated, “No I’m gonna do what the team says and I’ve done my due diligence on ya know, rehabs and ACL injuries. The last thing you want to do is rush back. Especially for a player like me who wants to play until he’s in his late 30’s. I want to play at a high level at that point too. As much as it kills me to not be on the court, patience is a virtue and rushing back would not be very smart.”

This season the Warriors have added younger talent to their roster including Willie Cauley-Stein, Omari Spellman, Glenn Robinson III, Jordan Poole, Eric Paschall and D’Angelo Russel.

With younger talent comes more responsibility for two seasoned veterans, Draymond Green and Stephen Curry, as they help steer their new teammates in the right direction.

Green joked went on to joke with the media how his former teammates were ‘super old,’ but with that they brought a calmness and provided guidance to the team.

“It’s really funny to me to see that Steph is the oldest guy on this team and I think it’s Klay and myself after that. Not to long ago we were the youngest guys on the team …. You know, Andre and Shaun, super old. They were stabilizers for us. Whether it was basketball, injuries, whether it was family, investments …. Whatever it was, we could turn to them for anything, we don’t really have that anymore, we’ll have to be those guys and so it’ll definitely be different.”

Head coach Steve Kerr understands the work Golden State has to put in if they want to be playoff contenders.

“The past four years have been so different, we knew what we had and most dynamics we were working towards the playoffs. We were working to be ready for the playoffs, be healthy and peaking during the playoffs. This is an entirely new group and we’re trying to figure out, who we are, what we are.”

Kerr added, “We have a lot of work to do with the group itself. There should be plenty of intensity, plenty of motivation. We’ve got jobs on the line. We’ve got playing time at steak. We’ve got so much up in the air and there’s great opportunity for a lot of players to grab it and you can only do that by competing.”

Competing is just what they’ll do as the Warriors face the Los Angeles Lakers at home for their preseason opener on Saturday.

