LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Thursday filing with the State of Nevada appears to show an effort being spearheaded by the state’s teachers union to oppose the construction of a Major League Baseball stadium for the would-be Las Vegas Athletics on the Strip.

The State of Nevada Committee Registration Form requests a change to the name, officers, and address of the Educators for Washoe Schools committee to the Schools Over Stadiums committee.

A Political Action Committee, or PAC, is a group representing a specific interest formed to raise money in an effort to support or oppose political candidates or efforts. The newly transformed Schools Over Stadiums PAC is affiliated with the Nevada State Education Association, according to the document filed Thursday with the office of Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar. The purpose given for the PAC listed on the form is “to prioritize public education over corporate tax giveaways.”

The NSEA is separate from the Clark County Teacher’s Association which represents the majority of teachers who are part of the Clark County School District.

The officers listed on the form include Dawn Etcheverry, president of the NSEA and of the PAC, Christopher Daly, listed as vice president of the PAC who is also listed as Deputy Executive Director of Government Relations for the NSEA, and Andrea DeMichieli, treasurer for the Nevada School Counselor Association executive board and of the PAC.

The formation of the Schools Over Stadiums PAC comes two weeks after Governor Joe Lombardo signed SB1, which would make the Athletics stadium funding bill into law. The stadium is set to be built at the site of the Tropicana Las Vegas Casino Resort, where the Las Vegas A’s are expected to begin playing when the 2028 season opens.