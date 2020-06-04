Aaron Rodgers on protests: ‘It has never been about an anthem or a flag’

CHARLOTTE, NC – DECEMBER 17: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Green Bay Packers’ veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers shared a message to social media Wednesday to voice his opinion on the worldwide outrage following the killing of George Floyd.

The Chico native posted a photo of him and his teammates locking arms before a game a few years ago. This was common for some players and organizations after former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick took a knee before a game in 2016 to protest police brutality and social injustice.

And just like Kaepernick, Rodgers said they too were criticized for being a part of the movement. But Rodgers cleared what the movement stood for, something Kaepernick and others have been trying to do for years.

“A few years ago we were criticized for locking arms in solidarity before the game. It has NEVER been about an anthem or a flag. Not then. Not now,” he wrote on Instagram.

New Orleans’ quarterback Drew Brees is facing backlash after making his first public statement on the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, primarily expressing his disapproval of Kaepernick’s movement.

“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” he said.

His comments have since sparked controversy and gotten responses from athletes like LeBron James and even his teammates, Michael Thomas.

Though Rodgers didn’t directly say Brees’ name, his message and target audiences is very clear.

“Listen with an open heart, let’s educate ourselves, and then turn word and thought into action. #wakeupamerica #itstimeforchange #loveoverfear❤️ #solidarity #libertyandjusticeforall #all”

