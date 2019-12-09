Aaron Rodgers wears cleats to support those affected by California Camp Fire

(KRON) – Green Bay Packers veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers partook in this year’s My Cause My Cleats campaign.

Players around the league were able to wear custom cleats to showcase the causes that are important to them during all Week 14 games.

Rodgers, a Chico native and former Golden Bear at Cal, chose the North Valley Community Foundation to bring awareness to those affected by the Camp Fire in Northern California.

The 2018 fire killed 85 people, burned more than 150,000 acres and destroyed more than 18,000 buildings over the course of 17 days — making it the most destructive and deadly wildfire in California history.

.@AaronRodgers12 will be wearing custom cleats on Sunday to continue to bring awareness to the areas affected by the Camp Fire in Northern California. #ButteStrong #ParadiseStrong#MyCauseMyCleats | @TheShoeSurgeon pic.twitter.com/wYt8yh1yZV — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 5, 2019

This isn’t the first time Rodgers has spoken up about the deadly fire.

The Super Bowl XLV MVP has used his platform to raise awareness and money for recovery efforts.

Amid the chaos that came with the fire, Rodgers took to social media to share a message regarding the fire. He encouraged his followers to watch and retweet his video.

Please take a minute to watch this and if you can, take a few seconds to retweet this using the #retweet4good

All the money goes to a great organization for the immediate needs and the recovery efforts for the #CampFireParadise

Thank you 🙏🏻 #ButteStrong #payitforward pic.twitter.com/iQjMbUIHcI — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) November 21, 2018

The (10-3) Packers hosted the (3-10) Washington Redskins on Sunday.

With #ParadiseStrong and #ButteStrong on his feet, Rodgers and the Packers defeated the Redskins by a final score of 20-15.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 08: A detail of the cleats worn by quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers game at Lambeau Field on December 08, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Cal Fire thanked the QB for his support.

“As these areas continue to rebuild the awareness you bring cannot be underestimated. Thank you,” Cal Fire tweeted.