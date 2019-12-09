Aaron Rodgers wears cleats to support those affected by California Camp Fire

(KRON) – Green Bay Packers veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers partook in this year’s My Cause My Cleats campaign.
Players around the league were able to wear custom cleats to showcase the causes that are important to them during all Week 14 games.
Rodgers, a Chico native and former Golden Bear at Cal, chose the North Valley Community Foundation to bring awareness to those affected by the Camp Fire in Northern California.
The 2018 fire killed 85 people, burned more than 150,000 acres and destroyed more than 18,000 buildings over the course of 17 days — making it the most destructive and deadly wildfire in California history.
This isn’t the first time Rodgers has spoken up about the deadly fire.
The Super Bowl XLV MVP has used his platform to raise awareness and money for recovery efforts.
Amid the chaos that came with the fire, Rodgers took to social media to share a message regarding the fire. He encouraged his followers to watch and retweet his video.
The (10-3) Packers hosted the (3-10) Washington Redskins on Sunday.
With #ParadiseStrong and #ButteStrong on his feet, Rodgers and the Packers defeated the Redskins by a final score of 20-15.
Cal Fire thanked the QB for his support.
“As these areas continue to rebuild the awareness you bring cannot be underestimated. Thank you,” Cal Fire tweeted.
