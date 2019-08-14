About 200 inmates start riot in Soledad prison

SOLEDAD (KRON) – A large-scale riot that broke out in a recreation yard at Correctional Training Facility in Soledad on Wednesday is under investigation.

The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says around 11:03 a.m. about 200 inmates started to fight.

The inmates ignored orders from staff members to stop fighting leading guards to use chemicals, non-lethal weapons and fired warning shots using a rifle.

Following the shots, one group listened to the staff’s orders and lay face down on the ground.

The CDCR says the other group of inmates continued to ignore orders but did move away from those inmates who complied.

Staff members from CTF and correctional staff from Salinas Valley State Prison arrived to assist. This is when the other group of inmates started to listen and comply.

Eight inmates were transported to outside hospitals for medical treatment of injuries including puncture wounds, cuts, and bruises to the head, neck, and torso.

Those inmates remain in stable condition.

About 50 other inmates were treated for minor injuries by CTF medical staff.

Officials say no staff members sustained injuries.

While the cause of the riot remains under investigation, four inmate-made weapons were found.