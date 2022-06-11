(BCN)– Alameda-Contra Costa Transit bus service will change for several lines starting Sunday, including the extension of earlier or later service on some lines and the suspension of lines designed to serve schools.

The earlier AC Transit service will be on line 217, with two trips added toward the Milpitas BART station that will leave the Fremont BART station at 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., while the later service will be on line 33, which will have the last trip in each direction departing around 11 p.m. every day, and line 54, which is extending several hours on weekends.

The school day-only trips being suspended for the summer are on lines 33, 51A, 72M, 76, 95, 97, 217, and 600 through 699.

Lines 33, 805 and NL are being changed to travel between the Uptown Transit Center and Harrison Street via Broadway and Grand Avenue, relocated away from parts of Thomas L. Berkley Way, also known as 20th Street.

The full list of changes being made starting Sunday can be found at https://www.actransit.org/june-2022-service-changes.

