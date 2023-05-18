SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Nima Momeni, the accused killer of Cash App founder Bob Lee, is due in court for his arraignment Thursday morning. This will be Momeni’s third court appearance for an arraignment.

The first two times Momeni was due in court, there was no arraignment because both parties weren’t ready. Momeni is accused of stabbing Lee to death in the early hours of April 4 in a well-to-do enclave of San Francisco not far from the Bay Bridge.

Momeni was arrested eight days later at his Emeryville loft.

Prosecutors say the two men knew each other and that Momeni stabbed Lee and then drove away in his BMW. Earlier that evening, Lee had been socializing with Momeni’s sister, Khazar Elyassnia.

Momeni’s defense attorney, Paula Canney, maintains her client is innocent and is expected to ask that he be released on bail. She says that fact that her client didn’t try to flee shows he is innocent. Momeni has no previous convictions for violent crime.

Prosecutors are expected to argue that Momeni should remain in jail.