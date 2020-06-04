ACLU, others sue Trump for firing tear gas at protesters outside White House

TOPSHOT – Police officers wearing riot gear push back demonstrators shooting tear gas next to St. John’s Episcopal Church outside of the White House, June 1, 2020 in Washington D.C., during a protest over the death of George Floyd. – President Trump visited the church while demonstrators where protesting. With the Trump administration branding instigators of six nights of rioting as domestic terrorists, there were more confrontations between protestors and police and fresh outbreaks of looting. Local US leaders appealed to citizens to give constructive outlet to their rage over the death of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis, while night-time curfews were imposed in cities including Washington, Los Angeles and Houston. (Photo by Jose Luis Magana / AFP) (Photo by JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) – ACLU and other civil rights groups are suing President Donald Trump for firing tear gas at protesters and threatening the first amendment.

Trump, Attorney General William Barr and other federal officials are being sued after protesters say they violated their constitutional rights and engaged in an unlawful conspiracy to violate those rights.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday on behalf of Black Lives Matters D.C. and individual protesters by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of D.C., Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under law and the law firm of Arnold & Porter.

BREAKING: Together with @WashLaw4CR @LawyersComm, @ACLU-DC is taking Trump to court for firing tear gas on protesters outside the @WhiteHouse. We represent @DMVBlackLives & 5 individuals. https://t.co/vnPNKGXy63 — ACLU of DC (@ACLU_DC) June 4, 2020

“What happened to our members Monday evening, here in the nation’s capital, was an affront to all our rights,” April Goggans, Core Organizer of Black Lives Matter D.C. and the lead plaintiff in the case, said. “The death of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the hands of police officers has reignited the rage, pain, and deep sadness our community has suffered for generations. We won’t be silenced by tear gas and rubber bullets. Now is our time to be heard.”

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Lafayette Square Monday evening, the park located in front of the White House.

After President Trump made an appearance in the Rose Garden, U.S. park police deployed several rounds of chemical irritants, rubber bullets, and sound cannons to disperse the crowds away from the park, ACLU said in a statement.

After making a brief statement, Trump and administration officials walked to St. John’s Episcopal Church across the White House to pose for pictures in front of the church holding a Bible.

