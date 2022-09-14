(KRON) — Three California high schools have been cleared after earlier reports of active shooters, according to law enforcement. Lancaster High School has been cleared after earlier reports of an active shooter, according to a tweet from the City of Lancaster.
“There were no victims or evidence of a shooting,” the city tweeted. “But the school was evacuated as a precaution. The Sheriff’s department is working with the school to stagger release of students at Central Christian Church.”
The reports in Lancaster come within an hour of a similar report at Bullard High School in Fresno that turned out to be a hoax, according to the Fresno Police Department.
“We DO NOT have an active shooter,” and “NO ONE is hurt at Bullard High School or any other school in Fresno,” tweeted Fresno Police. “This was hoax call and there is no danger.”
There was also a false report of an active shooter at Bishop Diego High School in Santa Barbara, according to Santa Barbara Police. “ALL STUDENTS AND STAFF ACCOUNTED FOR and SAFE,” tweeted Santa Barbara Police. “Officers, Deputies and CHP searched the campus. ZERO EVIDENCE of an incident.”
This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.