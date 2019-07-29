4 dead, including gunman, 15 injured in shooting at Gilroy Garlic Festival

GILROY (KRON) — A shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival Sunday has left three people dead, including a 6-year-old boy, and 15 others wounded.

The gunman was shot and killed by police, according to Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee.

Some witnesses are reporting a second suspect but police have not been able to confirm that, Chief Smithee said. They are still actively looking for a possible second individual who may have been involved.

The shooter was able to gain access to the festival by cutting through the fence.

The incident started at around 5:41 p.m. at Christmas Hill Park in Gilroy when police received reports of shooting on the north side of the festival.

Officers were in the area and engaged the suspect in less than a minute.

Chief Smithee says the shooter had a some type of rifle.

Witnesses say gunfire started near one of the musical acts. That witness says bullets were flying near the stage as people ran for cover.

At least eight people have been hospitalized. Santa Clara Valley Medical Center spokeswoman Joy Alexiou says the hospital has received two victims from the shooting and expects three more.

A spokeswoman for Stanford Medical Center says they have two patients there being treated from a shooting Sunday at an annual food festival in Northern California. Julie Greicius says she has no details on their injuries or conditions.

Video on social media sites showed people running for safety at the festival.

Witnesses have told KRON4 News that they saw a shooter in green camouflage, however that is not confirmed by police.

Police advise if you are looking for a loved one, please go to the reunification center at Gavilan College at parking lot B.

Police have provided a witness and family reunification line: (408) 846-0583.

The hearts of Gilroy PD and entire community go out to the victims of today's shooting at the Garlic Festival. The scene is still active. If you are looking for a loved one, please go to the reunification center at Gavilan College at parking lot B. #GilroyActiveshooter — Gilroy Police (@GilroyPD) July 29, 2019

The festival is a nationally known three-day event that attracts thousands of garlic lovers. Sunday was the final day of the festival.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has responded to the shooting:

This is nothing short of horrific. Tonight, CA stands with the Gilroy community. My office is monitoring the situation closely. Grateful for the law enforcement’s efforts and their continued work as this situation develops. https://t.co/GrtHjtCEz7 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 29, 2019

President Trump also took to Twitter to respond to the shooting: