Actor Kirk Cameron holds caroling event in defiance of stay-at-home orders

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KRON) – Actor Kirk Cameron held a caroling event in Thousand Oaks that drew hundreds of people on Sunday.

The event was held outdoors at the Oaks Mall parking lot, where video shows few people wearing masks.

Cameron posted on his instagram saying the event was to “celebrate our god-given liberties, our constitutional protected rights – at this time – at Christmas.”

50-year-old Cameron is an evangelical Christian, best known for playing Mike Weaver on the 1980s sitcom “Growing Pains.”

Southern California went into stay-at-home orders on Dec. 7 due to a decreasing capacity in ICU beds, which will last until at least Dec. 28.

As of Tuesday, the region’s ICU capacity sits at 1.7%.