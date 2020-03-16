Actor Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Actor Idris Elba announced Monday he has tested positive for coronavirus.
In a Twitter video, Elba updates his fans and says so far he is not exhibiting any symptoms.
He also urges people to heed the warning from officials and stay home.
“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing No panic.”
Last week actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita announced they had tested positive for coronavirus and were being treated in Australia.
