(KRON) — Remains found on Mt. Baldy in Southern California last week have been confirmed as belonging to actor Julian Sands, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff. Sands, 65, disappeared earlier this year while hiking on the mountain.

On Saturday, hikers discovered human remains in the Mt. Baldy wilderness. San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department Deputies responded to the scene. The remains were transported to the coroner’s office, pending positive identification.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s department confirmed that they had been “positively identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands.”

Police said the manner of Sands’ death is still under investigation.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to all the volunteers that worked tirelessly to locate Mr. Sands,” the sheriff’s department said.

Julian Sands movies

Sands, a North Hollywood resident, was a prolific film actor whose long list of credits included “A Room with a View,” “Boxing Helena,” and “Warlock.”

Other notable credits for the British-born actor included “Naked Lunch,” “Gothic,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” and “The Medallion” with Jackie Chan.