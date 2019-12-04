Actress Anna Faris says family saved from carbon monoxide poisoning in Tahoe

NORTH LAKE TAHOE (KRON) – Actress Anna Faris is thanking first responders for saving her family from carbon monoxide poisoning at their Lake Tahoe vacation rental.

The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District said a family of 13 was “lucky to be alive” after the carbon monoxide scare.

Faris tweeted on Thanksgiving saying “I’m not quite sure how to express gratitude to the north Lake Tahoe fire department- we were saved from carbon monoxide- it’s a stupidly dramatic story but i’m feeling very fortunate.”

I’m not quite sure how to express gratitude to the north Lake Tahoe fire department- we were saved from carbon monoxide- it’s a stupidly dramatic story but I’m feeling very fortunate pic.twitter.com/zqsW77Tda0 — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) November 30, 2019

Hospital staff identified carbon monoxide poisoning in two of the family members.

Experts say the maximum recommended indoor carbon monoxide level is nine parts per million.

Upon arrival, the home was reading as high as 55 parts per million, even with windows and doors open for ventilation.

The home did not have carbon monoxide detectors, according to authorities.

The fire department reminded the public to always check alarms when you travel.

