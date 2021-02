SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Adults with COVID-19 were twice as likely to have dined in-person at a restaurant than those who tested negative for the virus, according to the CDC.

As restaurants begin opening for outdoor dining in San Francisco, officials encourage residents to be mindful.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management says if you choose to dine in person, remember to wear a mask at all times when not eating or drinking.