(BCN) — The Los Angeles-based AIDS Healthcare Foundation is urging the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and health departments nationwide to renew programs that promote the use of condoms in a push to prevent the potential spread of monkeypox.

The group will host a news conference Monday at 11 a.m. to discuss the issue, according to a news release shared Sunday night by the foundation.

The group’s call for action follows reports that the World Health Organization is investigating whether monkeypox can be sexually transmitted. The group said the disease has disproportionately affected gay men or men who have sex with men.

The group has recently diagnosed a few cases of monkeypox in its clinics in Los Angeles and South Florida. In the Bay Area, there have been two confirmed cases of monkeypox in Alameda County and five probable cases have been identified by the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

KRON On is streaming news live now

“While there is clearly much scientific research still to be done on this global monkeypox outbreak, including to determine if this virus may truly be transmitted sexually, AHF believes it is both reasonable and prudent to urge the CDC, the Los Angeles County Health Department and other health agencies to get back to basics and promote condom use as a prevention tool,” said Michael Weinstein, group president.

The online meeting can be joined at 11 a.m. Monday at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81535341846?pwd=NVNNVnBGVHhzNE5LSDNmN3J4NXlUdz09 (Meeting ID: 815 3534 1846 Passcode: 700774).

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.