Air Quality Advisory extended in Bay Area due to thick smoke from Fresno County fire

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is extending its Air Quality Advisory through the weekend due to the presence of smoke in the Bay Area from a Central Valley fire.

The Mineral Fire has been burning in Fresno County for five days. It has destroyed four buildings and burned more than 23,000 acres.

The advisory has been extended through Monday morning.

The Mineral Fire was burning in areas difficult to access and in vegetation with no fire history. Extreme fire behavior, including rapid uphill and wind-driven runs, were hampering containment efforts.

Eleven helicopters were assigned to the blaze and air tankers from around the state were flying fire suppression missions as conditions allowed.

Thick smoke has affected areas near Stockton, Tracy and Brentwood.

