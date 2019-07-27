Air quality advisory issued across Bay Area

Aerial view of the urban skyline of San Francisco, California, as well as the Mission District, Potrero Hill, South of Market, and Dolores Heights neighborhoods under a dramatic sky, November 3, 2017. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – An air quality advisory has been issued across the Bay Area due to smoke, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

A fire in southern Oregon has been burning for the past several days growing to nearly 9,000 acres.

On Saturday evening and into Sunday, the Bay Area is expected to experience air quality impacted from the smoke.

At this time, the Oregon Department of Forestry has not yet released information on containment.

The smoke appears to be creating hazy condition and a slight smell of smoke in more elevated areas along the Pacific Ocean and into the Central Valley.

A Spare the Air Alert also remains in effect through Sunday evening.

The air quality will be monitored.

Residents are advised to stay indoors with windows closed, especially elderly persons, children and those with respiratory issues.