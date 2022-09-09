(BCN) — An air quality advisory has been issued for the San Francisco Bay Area for Friday due to wildfire smoke, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

Smoke from wildfires in California and Oregon is expected to impact the Bay Area through Friday, but pollutant levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour health standard. A Spare the Air Alert is not in effect. Smoky, hazy skies may be visible and the smell of smoke may be present.

The management district will be closely monitoring air quality throughout the region for smoke impacts from these wildfires.

If the smell of smoke is present, air quality officials said Thursday it is important that Bay Area residents protect their health by avoiding exposure. If temperatures allow, stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside. It is also recommended that those impacted by smoke set their air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside.

Officials said smoke can irritate the eyes and airways, causing coughing, a scratchy throat and irritated sinuses. Elevated particulate matter in the air can trigger wheezing in those who suffer from asthma, emphysema or COPD. Elderly persons, children and individuals with respiratory illnesses are particularly susceptible to elevated air pollution levels and should take extra precautions to avoid exposure.

