Airbnb adds restrictions to Fourth of July rentals, parties

This illustration picture taken on July 24, 2019 in Paris shows the logo of the US online booking homes application Airbnb on the screen of a tablet. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Fourth of July is one of the major U.S. holidays to come as the country continues to ramp up COVID-19 vaccinations and ease capacity and face mask rules.

But even as the CDC advises that fully vaccinated people are protected enough to do away with face masks, Airbnb has not appeared to change its own rules to keep parties out of rentals.

In April, Airbnb announced that “guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will be prohibited from making one night reservations in entire home listings in the United States during July 4th weekend.”

“As the July 4 weekend approaches, we are deploying more stringent restrictions on one and two-night reservations that may pose heightened risk for parties,” Airbnb adds. “For example, we will leverage our technology that restricts certain local and last-minute bookings by guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb and also block reservations within an expanded radius.”

The company first initiated a global ban on using Airbnb rentals to host parties back in August 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit a new deadly low.

The ban prevents more than 16 people from gathering in the rental. Guests who are caught violating the party ban can be suspended or removed from the platform.

And rental hosts are impacted too.

If a host authorized a rental that violates the party policy, Airbnb said it would remove the listing, and in some cases suspend the host.

“Hosts should not attract disruptive parties and events in their home by advertising their space as party- or event-friendly. Similarly, hosts should not advertise their space for gatherings larger than 16 people,” according to Airbnb.

The company said anyone who booked a one night reservation for July 4 prior to April 12, 2021 — when the ‘Summer of Responsible Travel’ plan launched — will be able to keep their reservation, even if they do not have the required history of positive reviews.