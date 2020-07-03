Airbnb announces initiative to combat unauthorized parties ahead of 4th of July weekend

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Airbnb announced a major initiative Thursday to combat unauthorized parties.

This ahead of the 4th of July weekend and with statewide social distancing mandates in mind.

The focus was on restricting booking guests under the age of 25 without a record of positive reviews from home listings anywhere in the United States.

“Reducing the number of unauthorized house parties on Airbnb has always been a priority, and it’s more important now than ever. With public health mandates in place throughout the country, we’re taking actions to support safe and responsible travel in the United States,” Airbnb wrote to its hosts.

U.S. guests under the age of 25 with less than three positive reviews will not be able to book entire home listings that are close to where they live. These guests can still book any type of listing outside their local area.

All guests under the age of 25 can book private rooms and hotels rooms through Airbnb, regardless of where they live.

Furthermore, younger guests with three positive reviews or more — and no negative reviews — are not subject to the restriction. These guests are able to continue to book entire home listings in their local area.

CEO Brian Chesky banned “party houses” and implemented a 24/7 neighborhood support hotline for neighbors to flag concerns and help enforce the ban.

