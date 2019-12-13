Airbnb introduces new policies to prevent holiday horrors

(WFXR) — With millions of people traveling around the country and around the world over the next few weeks, Airbnb wants to guarantee a humbug-free holiday for both visitors and local residents.

Airbnb expects a record-breaking 4.5 million guest stays on New Year’s Eve alone. In order to keep up with so many guests, Airbnb released a statement about its “new mechanisms to support hosts, guests and neighbors who have concerns about unauthorized parties or disturbances as we welcome 2020.”

Neighborhood Support

The Neighborhood Support web page and phone line will allow neighbors to submit complaints about loud or dangerous behavior, unauthorized parking or partying, excessive garbage, and other disturbances.

In order to enforce the company ban against chaotic “party houses”, Airbnb says it will have “dozens of specially trained agents supporting this enforcement and handling rapid response in our online and telephone channels for urgent neighborhood issues.”

High-Risk Screening

Airbnb will manually screen high-risk reservations based on the length of the stay, the size of the listing, and other factors that help predict the likelihood of unauthorized parties.

Guest Guarantee

The updated guest refund policy guarantees that if the listing does not meet guest expectations, the guest will either receive a full refund or be upgraded to another listing of equal or better quality. This policy includes:

Cancellation or lack of communication with the host;

An unsafe or unclean living space;

Critical inaccuracies in the listing description; and

Or absence of key amenities.

Noise Detectors

Airbnb is offering hosts a discount on noise detection devices to prevent unauthorized parties or other disturbances. “These detectors measure noise level but do not record or transmit sounds and conversations,” says Airbnb.

Local Emergency Contacts

Since Airbnb covers international travel, its app now includes a feature to contact local law enforcement in 31 countries and regions in case of an emergency.

