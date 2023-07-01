(KTXL) — An airplane crashed into Lake Tahoe on Saturday morning near Rubicon Bay, leaving one of two people seriously injured, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 10:18 a.m., calls came into law enforcement that a fixed-wing airplane with two passengers crashed into the water.

Surrounding boats headed for the crashed plane and were able to recover both passengers.

One of the passengers of the plane did sustain a serious head injury, and the condition of the other passenger is unknown at this time.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were informed about the crash.

The cause of the crash is still unknown at this time.