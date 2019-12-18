Alameda band alumni angered after hundreds of trophies thrown out

ALAMEDA (KRON) – More than thirty years of music history, tossed into the dumpster at a Bay Area school.

Many alumni of Encinal High in Alameda who played in the band are outraged. Learning that years and years of trophies and awards were thrown away to make space in the band room.

KRON4’s Michelle Kingston explains what they’re doing to put history back on the shelves of the high school.

Jerome Landingin, an alumni from Encinal High School explains,”I feel disgusted and slapped in the face because that is four years of my high school years earning those trophies and growing as a musician and as a person.”

Marie Long a Encinal band alum says, “There is so much that goes into this so it’s really disheartening that everybody’s efforts, not just the students, not just the staff, but everybody’s efforts, it seems like it was just thrown in the trash.”

300 trophies were tossed in the trash, outside encinal high school. Years and years of awards won by hard working band students.

The district says the decision to throw them out was made by the new band director who wanted to make more space in the classroom.

Susan Davis from the Alameda Unified School District explains, “It was beginning to impinge on classroom space and it was also posing something of a safety hazard in the event of an earthquake if they fell on someone they could really hurt someone.”

When word spread that the trophies were tossed. Some alumni took it upon themselves to go to the dumpster and pick up as many of them as they could.

Stuffing the awards in the back of their cars, trying to save history.

Valentino Ortega, a 2012 graduate tells Kingston, “We plan on doing inventory and starting a gofundme account so we can turn the trophies in to plaques to save up space in the room and give back to the encinal band because you can’t erase history.”

“This is thousands of man hours and a lot of pride here and we can’t just let that get thrown in the garbage,” said Long.

While the alumni work to save the trophies, the district had this to say to those hurt by their decision to toss the awards, “We are certainly very sorry that it happened this way. The intention was all good. We definitely understand that having trophies put into a dumpster could feel very very bad to people.”

The district adds moving forward they will reach out to alumni first.



Latest Headlines: