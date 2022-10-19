ALAMEDA CO., Calif. (KRON) — The race to replace the outgoing Alameda County District Attorney is heating up with two candidates facing off in a forum Wednesday night.

Alameda County District Attorney candidates Pamela Price and Terry Wiley, tackled questions presented at a forum hosted by the Alameda County Bar Association and the Alameda County League of Women Voters. Price, a civil rights attorney and former San Francisco prosecutor, stayed focused on her campaign theme.

She stressed that voters want a change, and she has the vision to make that happen. “I am going to work for the people,” said Price.

Wiley, a current Alameda assistant district attorney and endorsed by outgoing Nancy O’Malley, emphasized his insider knowledge of the office and how to address the concerns of the community makes him the right person for the job. “I am going to increase outreach to AAPI [Asian-American and Pacific Islander] community,” said Wiley.

Public safety was the main topic of discussion. Oakland is dealing with a staggering rate of homicides and gun violence.

“Gangs are at the heart of the matter and that needs to be addressed,” said Wiley. “We need to do all we can to deal with public safety. Get tough on crime,” added Price.

Price also stated her plan, if elected, would include examining all internal policies currently in the DA’s office. Both candidates said they would not charge defendants with the death penalty.

Wiley spoke out about the advances the DA’s office has made such as the CARES program created to address mental health issues in the community.