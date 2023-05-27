(KRON) — Three Alameda County employees are facing various felony charges in separate cases. The charges involved include falsification of records and performing sex acts on a minor, according to a press release from the office of Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price.

The Alameda County Public Accountability Unit is bringing its first set of charges since its inception in January, as two of the three county employees were law enforcement officers. Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheri Baughman, 49, and Deputy Amanda Bracamontes, 30, are both charged with falsification of records in connection with a suicide at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.

A woman named Vinetta Martin hung herself with a bedsheet in her cell on April 3, 2021. The court had previously declared a doubt about her competence to stand trial, and when she died she was awaiting evaluation and a transfer to the Department of State Hospitals in Napa.

Martin reportedly told staff members that she was panning to commit suicide three weeks before her death, the DA’s office said. Deputies Baughman and Bracamontes were supposed to conduct direct visual observation checks on Martin every 30 minutes to ensure her safety.

However, video evidence from that period shows that they failed to check on Martin for long chunks of time, one lasting nearly two hours. The deputies are accused of doctoring the logbooks to make it appear as though they had followed procedure and made timely checks.

Nicole Perales, 50, has been a Juvenile Institutional Officer with Alameda County Probation Department for over 20 years. Perales is accused of unlawfully participating in an act of oral copulation with a minor under the age of 16. She reportedly met the teenage boy while he was under her supervision and care at Alameda County Juvenile Justice Center.

The conduct allegedly happened Aug. 27, 2004 – Aug. 26, 2005, the DA’s office said. Perales is also facing charges of willfully and unlawfully performing a lewd and lascivious act upon the same child, who was 15 years old at the time.