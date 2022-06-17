(BCN) — Animals, music, rides and hot dogs return to Pleasanton on Friday to kick off the 2022 Alameda County Fair.

Free admission is being offered on opening day until 3 p.m. The fair runs from Friday to July 10, and is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

A kickoff concert by R&B star Ginuwine will start at 8 p.m.

A qualifying round for Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest will be held on Saturday. It is the only official qualifier on the West Coast for the contest held in New York every July 4. The top three male and female winners will be invited to the final round at Coney Island.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Saturday will also see the return of the Sun’s Out Fun’s Out charity run. Participants of all abilities can run a mile on the historic racetrack and a course through the fairgrounds. Proceeds will go to benefit the nonprofit Sunflower Hill, which assists adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The run begins at 9 a.m. Brew Fest will be held Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The tasting event features unique beers from more than 15 breweries.

The fair is marking pride month with an “Out at the Fair” festival on Sunday.

Pig races, nightly family movies, the John Madden Memorial Bus and Cheeto pizza will add to the festivities. This marks a return to the fair’s regular summer schedule. The 2020 fair was canceled and the 2021 fair was postponed until October of that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.