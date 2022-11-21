(KRON) — Firefighters with the Alameda County Fire Department are on the scene of a structure fire on Birch Street in the Cherryland neighborhood, according to a tweet from Alameda County FD. The fire is on the 2100 block of Birch. Engine 23 reported smoke and fire upon arrival, according to the tweet.

Photos accompanying the tweet show what appears to be a residential home with smoke coming through the roof and flames visible below.

People are being advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.