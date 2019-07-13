Alameda County law enforcement does not work with ICE, sheriff’s department says

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — “We do not want our immigrant community to fear their local law enforcement. We want them to call us. We want them to report crimes,” said Deputy Sgt. Ray Kelly with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

With ice raids set to begin at anytime across the state of California, Bay Area law enforcement agencies like the Alameda county sheriff’s office want to reassure residents there is nothing to fear from local police

“We will are not involved in front immigration enforcement,” he said.

Kelly says state law SB54, passed back in 2017, prevents state and local police from helping federal immigration enforcement on any level

“This has been going on for the last couple of years. We are well aware of these impending raids that are being announced by the administration and the kind of chaotic circumstances that they create,” Sgt. Kelly said. “We are here to reassure people that we in law enforcement here at the sheriff’s office, we’re following the California values act, the California truth act, trust act. We do not cooperate or work with ICE.”

He says these ICE raids have the potential of undermining community policing efforts here in the Bay Area

“We’ve been building up that trust and we want them to know that we want to come help them,” Kelly said. “And that they shouldn’t hesitate because somehow they think we are connected to what the federal government is doing.”

