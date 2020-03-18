Alameda County officials determine Tesla is not an essential business; can maintain minimum basic operations

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif., (KRON) — After millions of Bay Area residents have sheltered-in-place and many working from home, Alameda County officials made a decision if Tesla should continue to operate.

Alamadea County officials determined that Tesla which employs thousands of people is not an essential business.

Despite Monday’s announcement of six Bay Area counties ordered to shelter-in-place Tesla continued to operate Tuesday. Unsure if it was safe to work, Tesla employees expressed concerns to Alameda County officials whether or not they should continue to work.

“In accordance with the shelter-in-place guidelines, there needs to be certain things that are in place,” Alameda County Sheriff Sergeant Ray Kelly said. “We need to be assured that those things are in place in order for any type of business to operate as an essential function”

The Alameda County Health Order determined Tuesday evening that Tesla is not an essential business but allows the company to maintain minimum basic operations.