Alameda County relaxes some virus restrictions, allows reopening of pools, hair salons

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Officials announced last week that Alameda County will soon begin loosening some coronavirus restrictions, allowing for the reopening of some lower-risk personal services and outdoor activities.

According to a statement, the new public health orders allow the reopening of the following outdoors:

Swimming pools

Hair salons

Nail salons

Barbershops

Waxing services

Skin care

Non-medical massages

Wine tastings by appointment at places that do not serve food

Small gatherings will also be allowed applying to individuals from different households, but must take place outdoors.

Libraries can also reopen for curbside pickup.

The orders exclude services that may require clients to remove face coverings, as well as eyebrow threading and waxing, plus eyelash treatments.

It also excludes bars, breweries, and pubs.

Tattoos, piercings, and electrolysis are still prohibited from operating indoors or outdoors in accordance with state guidelines.

>> To learn more about the updated health guidance, click here.

The new health orders go into effect Friday, Aug. 28.

