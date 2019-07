ALAMEDA (KRON) – The Alameda County Sherrifs released a photo on Monday of the seizure of 2,338 pounds of illegal fireworks.

Authorities have been on high alert for the Fourth of July week surrounding illegal firework use, and are reminding California residents and visitors that all 1.4 classified fireworks are not allowed in the state.

Fines range from $500 to more than $50,000.