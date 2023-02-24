(BCN) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said deputies are still seeking a man who went missing on Monday. Michael Sahlein, 66, was last seen on Madison Avenue in Castro Valley.

Sahlein is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has gray hair and hazel eyes. He has ties to the San Mateo area, where he spent most of his time before moving into a care facility in Castro Valley.

Sahlein is an active walker and has been known to go great distances by foot, the Sheriff’s Office said. His family and friends are very worried about him. If anyone sees Sahlein, they are asked to call the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit at (510) 667-3661 or their local law enforcement agency.

