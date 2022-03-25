ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — After more than 20 years, Alameda County’s Measure B, a half-cent transportation sales tax, is coming to an end.

Measure B was originally approved in 1986 and again in 2000 when 81.5% of County voters approved its renewal.

Over the last two decades, the Alameda County Transportation Commission (Alameda CTC) leveraged over $1.4 billion of local funds to deliver more than $4.1 billion in projects and programs to improve transportation, safety, and mobility.

“We’re so proud of the projects that Measure B has funded,” said Alameda CTC Executive Director Tess Lengyel.

“We couldn’t have delivered these improvements in safety, equity, sustainability, resiliency, and multimodal transportation without the voters’ support,” Lengyel added.

“We are pleased to have been able to partner with local jurisdictions, transit agencies, and other stakeholders to deliver projects and programs that improve the quality of life in Alameda County.”

Several of the projects and programs funded by the sales tax include:

BART to Warm Springs Extension and BART to Oakland Airport Connector ;

and ; Union City Intermodal Station and Fruitvale BART Intermodal Station improvements;

improvements; I-580/Isabel Avenue Interchange in Livermore and the Route 84 Expressway in Livermore and Pleasanton;

in Livermore and the in Livermore and Pleasanton; AC Transit Bus Rapid Transit , known as the TEMPO;

, known as the TEMPO; Transit operations and capital improvements for ACE Rail, Union City Transit, LAVTA and services for seniors and people with disabilities;

for ACE Rail, Union City Transit, LAVTA and services for seniors and people with disabilities; Countywide Discretionary Bicycle and Pedestrian Grant Program.

Proceeds from Measure B are administered by Alameda CTC and were distributed to jurisdictions that include 14 cities, local transit agencies, and unincorporated Alameda County.

In 2000, Alameda CTC formed the Independent Watchdog Committee (IWC), formerly known as the Citizens Watchdog Committee.

The IWC monitors how funds are spent and reports their findings directly to the public each year with the publication of the Independent Watchdog Committee’s Annual Report.

To learn more about how the funds are spent, click here.

The 2000 Measure B is set to expire on March 31.