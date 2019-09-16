Alameda pet fair marks America’s largest pet adoption event

ALAMEDA (KRON) — America’s largest pet adoption event is right here in the Bay Area.

More than 2,000 pets were up for adoption over the weekend at the Alameda County fairgrounds for the Bay Area Pet Fair.

“This is Jet, he’s from China,” Julie Bainbridge said. “He was a China rescue, found in a ditch with a broken leg. Bone was sticking out of his back. He had reconstructive surgery. His leg doesn’t bend but it doesn’t stop him. He’s five months old now and hes looking for a home even with kids.”

Bainbridge works with Jelly’s Place Animal Rescue — one of the 26 adoption shelters and rescues represented here at the Bay Area pet fair.

“It’s huge,” she said. “It’s huge for all of the rescue groups. I mean this place we get a lot of adoptions done.”

The Bay Area pet fair is America’s largest pet adoption event that also brings in new products and includes classes and workshops.

Many rescues say this their most successful adoption event.

“We had 40 dogs here yesterday,” Bainbridge said. “We adopted out 36 and then today we brought something like 18 or 19 and we adopted out all but five.”

Many were excited to take home their new furry friends.