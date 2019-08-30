Alameda boy found safe

ALAMEDA (KRON) – Update: The boy has been found, according to police.

——————————————————————————————————————-

Alameda Police are looking for an 11-year-old “at risk” juvenile named Shatksuren “Shaggy” Boldsukh.

Boldsukh went missing around 10 a.m. this morning around the 800 block of Island Drive. He is reportedly non-verbal, 5-foot-4-inches tall, 65 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police report he may be on a pink scooter with a black helmet

Police ask anyone with information to call 510-337-8340