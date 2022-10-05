ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A man has been arrested after police found him underneath a car with a catalytic converter, according to a statement from Alameda Police Department.

Over the weekend, an officer on patrol around Clement Avenue and Elm Street noticed a vehicle that didn’t have license plates with an open trunk. Police said the vehicle was stoped close to a row of cars parked on the 1800 block of Elm Street.

Police say when the officer came closer, he saw a partially sawed-off catalytic converter. The officer saw a man emerge from underneath the car and flee the scene. After a pursuit on foot, the man was found and arrested in the 1800 bock of Walnut Street. He was later identified as a 49-year-old Oakland resident.