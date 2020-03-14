Alaska Airlines agent at SFO tests positive for coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — An Alaska Airlines agent at the San Francisco International Airport has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The employee left work sick on Tuesday, March 10 and learned Friday that they tested positive.

The person is a customer service agent. Alaska Airlines believes a handful of employees were exposed, those employees have been told to self-isolate.

They do not believe any guests were at risk.

Customer service agents work at the main desk and gates, per the airline.

The employee is recovering and doing well. SFO says it will not be sharing any further information about them at this time.

Airline officials say enhanced aircraft cleaning procedures will continue to be implemented.

