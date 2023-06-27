Alaska Airlines is expanding service in Los Angeles by adding brand new flights to the Caribbean this winter.

The company announced Tuesday it would be adding the first-ever direct flights to the Bahamas from both Los Angeles and Seattle.

The Los Angeles flights will be taking off from LAX and landing at Nassau, the capital city of the Bahamas. The seasonal flights will officially begin Dec. 15 and wrap up on April 8, 2024, Alaska says.

The flights aboard a Boeing 737 aircraft will be offered four times per week and the airline is offering special promotional fares for the inaugural flights, with LAX to Nassau starting at $169 one-way.

Incoming flights from LAX will land in the Bahamas in the late afternoon, giving travelers enough time to experience nearly a full day of the island’s beautiful beaches and world-famous hospitality.

“For those looking to escape to our enchanting white beaches, turquoise waters and vibrant culture, this new connection provides an effortless path,” said Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis. “We can’t wait to extend our warm Bahamian welcome to the visitors from afar, ushering in a new chapter of tourism and cultural exchange. We welcome and look forward to this new partnership.”

A Boeing 737-990 (ER) operated by Alaska Airlines takes off from JFK Airport on August 24, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

When the flights officially launch, Nassau will become the 101st destination serviced by Alaska. It will also make travel to other Caribbean islands easier, Alaska says.

“We’re excited to add a ‘new dot’ to our route map and believe our guests will appreciate the

convenience of nonstop service to the Bahamas this winter,” said Kirsten Amrine, vice president

of revenue management and network planning for Alaska Airlines. “Whether our guests choose

to stay in Nassau, or venture to the outer islands, the pristine beaches and crystal clear waters

of the Bahamas await.”

These new Caribbean flights come as Alaska announces expanded service between Las Vegas and Mexico, as well as new connections at some of California’s other airports.

Earlier this month Alaska announced it would be adding seasonal direct flights between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Palm Springs International Airport.

Harry Barrett, executive director of aviation at Palm Springs International Airport, called the new route a welcome addition that “strengthens our ties with one of the world’s most influential cities” and contributes to the economic growth of the region.

Alaska is also adding a new daily direct flight between San Luis Obispo and Las Vegas. Alaska also offers direct flights to Seattle, Portland and San Diego from the Central Coast hub.