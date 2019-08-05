Albany residents shaken up after consecutive break-ins

ALBANY (KRON) — Two quiet Albany neighborhoods are shaken up after a couple of break-ins.

Police say a man with a flashlight snuck into a house along the 500 block of Kains Avenue around 11:30 Friday night.

What the suspect didn’t know is someone was at home sleeping.

When the resident woke up and called out, the would-be burglar ran off.

“Just by hearing about it it just like surprises me especially in Albany it’s just so quiet,” Tenzen Khyentse said.

Quiet is exactly how it was Sunday afternoon.

Khyentsc said he lives with his mom in this neighborhood and for the last six years the cops have hardly been seen.

“There’s nothing happening it’s boring you know,” he said. “So when you hear something like this, everyone just kind of freaks out. People are like oh my God what’s next what’s gonna come.”

Just hours after the first break-in, police responded to another home this time on Taft Street.

In similar fashion the burglar took advantage of an unlocked door or window.

The person living there was also home at the time, and saw the suspect take off.

It’s unclear if anything was taken in either case.