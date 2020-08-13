Alcatraz Island to resume operations Aug. 17 with new guidelines

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Alcatraz Island will resume operations next week with new guidelines after being shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Beginning Aug. 17, ferry operations to the island will continue to operate with a reduced capacity to ensure that safe social distancing can take place.

The exterior of Cell House, Building 64, Warden’s House, Water Tower, Officer’s Club and Model Industries Building will be accessible.

Additionally, the outdoor areas of the island, including the historic Eagle Plaza, Recreation Yard, Sally Port and Rose Garden along the East, West and North Road will be available to access for visitors.

All interior portions of buildings on the island will remain closed.

“The health and safety of our visitors and employees are our highest priority,” Laura E. Joss, General Superintendent of Golden Gate National Recreation Area, said. ”We are pleased to begin welcoming back visitors, to provide a great outdoor experience on Alcatraz Island, and to allow our partners and staff to tell the important stories of this unique Bay Area icon.”

The park is instituting a one-way direction on trails to minimize close contact and to maintain a safe space for social distancing.

Island officials say they will continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public areas and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners and volunteers.

