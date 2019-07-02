Alex Morgan trolls England with tea-sipping goal celebration

Alex Morgan of the USA celebrates with teammate Rose Lavelle after scoring her team’s second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Semi Final match between England and USA at Stade de Lyon on July 02, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Alex Morgan’s goal celebration is going viral.

Morgan scored the tie-breaking goal Tuesday against England during the 2019 World Cup semifinal.

After scoring the game-winning goal, Morgan pretended to sip a cup of tea.

In case you didn’t know, tea is a tradition British beverage.

It could also be a reference to the Boston Tea Party, when Americans protested by dumping British tea into the bay.

The timing is perfect, since Independence Day is only a few days away.

All we know is that Morgan is a legend.

And that’s the tea.

Check out the reactions on Twitter:

No. 13 on her birthday. In honor of those 13 colonies.



That’s. The. Tea 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸



Go on, @alexmorgan13, what a birthday! pic.twitter.com/Rge0HMMrCk — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 2, 2019

OH ALEX MORGAN WITH THE TEA!!!! SAVAGE! pic.twitter.com/8bVgwogqgl — Sports Tone (@Sports_Tone) July 2, 2019

Alex Morgan just scored against England and she celebrated by 'sipping on tea'. Unreal trolling. 😂 pic.twitter.com/sQd7JBAwE9 — World Cup (@FlFAWC2018) July 2, 2019

Alex Morgan is the 🐐 for drinking tea after the goal vs England. pic.twitter.com/2aYy2j2MjL — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) July 2, 2019

Alex Morgan at the Boston Tea Party, 1773. Oil on canvas. pic.twitter.com/rRUU8ASagd — 🇺🇸🍊 (@johnstons08) July 2, 2019

Alex Morgan for the USA scoring against England, and proceeding to celebrate with a “sipping of tea”



Troll level: LEGENDARY#ENGUSA #WomensWorldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/4xbUgG1q9Q — John Cormack (@MUFC316) July 2, 2019

Alex Morgan sipping tea (with the pinky out) right in the faces of the Brits is about as American as you can get pic.twitter.com/O8OzltCFsp — Austin Huff (@AustinHuff) July 2, 2019

Alex Morgan with perhaps the least-offensive mocking of a nation ever seen on a football field. Cup of tea anyone? Love it. #ENGUSA #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/0TOOQoLK4d — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) July 2, 2019

Alex Morgan can sip all the god damn tea she wants after scoring that goal #ENGUSA pic.twitter.com/94oiDmlOqM — Jane (@one4Mendes) July 2, 2019