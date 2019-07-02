Alex Morgan trolls England with tea-sipping goal celebration

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Alex Morgan’s goal celebration is going viral.
Morgan scored the tie-breaking goal Tuesday against England during the 2019 World Cup semifinal.
After scoring the game-winning goal, Morgan pretended to sip a cup of tea.
In case you didn’t know, tea is a tradition British beverage.
It could also be a reference to the Boston Tea Party, when Americans protested by dumping British tea into the bay.
The timing is perfect, since Independence Day is only a few days away.
All we know is that Morgan is a legend.
And that’s the tea.
Check out the reactions on Twitter: