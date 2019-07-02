Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Alex Morgan trolls England with tea-sipping goal celebration

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Alex Morgan of the USA celebrates with teammate Rose Lavelle after scoring her team’s second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Semi Final match between England and USA at Stade de Lyon on July 02, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Alex Morgan’s goal celebration is going viral.

Morgan scored the tie-breaking goal Tuesday against England during the 2019 World Cup semifinal.

After scoring the game-winning goal, Morgan pretended to sip a cup of tea.

In case you didn’t know, tea is a tradition British beverage.

It could also be a reference to the Boston Tea Party, when Americans protested by dumping British tea into the bay.

The timing is perfect, since Independence Day is only a few days away.

All we know is that Morgan is a legend.

And that’s the tea.

Check out the reactions on Twitter:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News