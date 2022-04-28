(KRON) — The Oakley Police Department has announced a $10,000 reward for information related to the disappearance of Alexis Gabe and have described a person of interest related to the case. At a news conference Thursday, Oakley police also said they suspected foul play and were seeking the public’s assistance.

“We believe Alexis’ disappearance was not by accident or by choice,” said Oakley Police Detective Tyler Horn. “We strongly suspect foul play and we seek the public’s assistance in locating Alexis.”

In seeking the public’s assistance, the department acknowledged it had run out of leads regarding the case.

Gabe, a 24-year-old woman from Oakley, vanished earlier this year in Contra Costa County. Intensive searches organized by volunteers and law enforcement have yielded few signs of what happened to Gabe, or where she may be. Gabe was last seen on the night of Jan. 26 when she allegedly left he boyfriend’s house on Benttree Way in Antioch around 9:00 p.m.

Gabe was reported missing to the Oakley Police Department on Jan. 27. Her vehicle was found abandoned and Oakley police detectives took up the case on Jan. 28.

At Thursday’s news conference, police cited surveillance footage that indicated Gabe’s vehicle had been abandoned by a male. Police described the male subject as ‘5 11’ to ‘6 tall, slim build, dark skin, wearing a large jacket a dark cap and an N95-style face mask with a beard protruding from underneath.

Police identified the individual in question as a “person of interest” in the case. They are seeking the public’s help in identifying him.

“The individual walked away on foot from Alexis’ vehicle through the city of Oakley and toward the city of Antioch,” Horn said. “The investigation has been ongoing and active since oakley police department received the initial report. Numerous search warrants have been written and executed during this investigation and the Oakley Police Department can officially state, we believe Alexis’ disappearance was not by accident or by choice. We strongly suspect foul play and we seek the public’s assistance in locating Alexis.”

Oakley Mayor Randy Pope announced a reward fund had been created on Gabe’s behalf with a current reward of $10,000 for information leading to her return.

Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to call the Alexis Gabe tip line: (925) 625-7009.