(KRON) — An “all clear” has been given after the Moraga Police Department earlier issued a shelter-in-place order in the area of Rimer Drive and Deerfield Drive due to police activity. People in the area were advised to shelter in the nearest place of safety, according to an alert from the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office Community Warning System.

People were being advised to go inside and close all doors and windows. The alert also advised people to stay off the phone and not to call 911 unless it was to report a life-threatening emergency. The advisory urged people to remain indoors until they receive further official instructions.

“Please feel free to resume normal activities,” read a second alert from the Community Warning System.

To report any suspicious activity, contact the Moraga Police Department at (925)646-2441.

