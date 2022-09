DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Danville Police Department is advising drivers to avoid Camino Tassajara due to a traffic incident in the area, according to a statement from DPD.

DPD advised that drivers avoid Camino Tassjara between Tassajara Lane and Hill Meadow. All lanes of Camino Tassajara were closed for a time, and police anticipated it would remain closed for about an hour.

As of 6:38 p.m. on Monday, all lanes of Camino Tassajara had been reopened.