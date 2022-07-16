ORINDA, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol reported a traffic fatality that occurred Friday night on eastbound State Highway 24 in Orinda.

The incident was first reported Friday at 11:07 p.m. on the highway near the Camino Pablo off-ramp, according to the CHP. The CHP reported the incident involves a vehicle and a pedestrian.

A Sig-alert was issued at 11:25 p.m., and all eastbound lanes of the highway were temporarily blocked. Saturday at 12:22 a.m., one eastbound lane had reopened to traffic.

As of Sunday at 3:59 a.m., all lanes were re-opened. No other information about the incident was immediately available.

