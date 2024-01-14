DEL MAR, Calif. (KSWB) — Actor Alec Musser, who’s known for his role as Del Henry in “All My Children,” has died at age 50, his fiancée, Paige Press, announced on social media.

Press shared the devastating news on her Instagram story Saturday, also sharing a photo of her hand with an engagement ring. She wrote, “I am never taking off my ring.”

According to TMZ, Musser passed away at his home in Del Mar, a beach town in San Diego County, California.

In his last post on Instagram, which was shared just four days ago, Musser could be seen hydrofoiling in the Pacific Ocean. The bio of his account now reads, “RIP 4/11/1973 – 1/13/2024.”

The circumstances surrounding his death are unknown at this time. The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released a report.

In 2005, Musser won the reality TV show competition “I Wanna Be a Soap Star,” which ultimately led him to land the role he’s most known for. Musser also appeared on “Desperate Housewives” in 2011.